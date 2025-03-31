Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

