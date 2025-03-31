Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

