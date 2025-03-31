HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
BioAtla Price Performance
Shares of BCAB opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. BioAtla has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
