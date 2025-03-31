HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. BioAtla has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

About BioAtla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,196 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

