Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOTH opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

