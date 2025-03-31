St. James Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

