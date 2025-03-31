The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.