Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

