Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMTS

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.