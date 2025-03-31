Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,717,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 3.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $180,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 356,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 93,541 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $34,176,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

