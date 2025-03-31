CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,637,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,720,000 after buying an additional 426,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $190.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.