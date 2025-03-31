Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

