Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Announces Earnings Results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.