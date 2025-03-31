Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

