FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $241.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average is $270.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.