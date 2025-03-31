Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 286.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $173.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

