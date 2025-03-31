FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM stock opened at $165.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.71. The company has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.