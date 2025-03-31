Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 50,109 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 40.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 296,663 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Matador Resources by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,780. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

