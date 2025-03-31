Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Celestica were worth $92,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,008,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,685,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Celestica by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 301,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

