Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

