iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.21 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.