iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $58.21 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
