ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

ECR Minerals (LON:ECRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ECR Minerals Trading Down 7.2 %

ECR stock opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Monday. ECR Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £4.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29.

About ECR Minerals

(Get Free Report)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.