Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 21.0%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

JMSB opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 156.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

