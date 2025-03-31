Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 21.0%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance
JMSB opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.23%.
About John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
