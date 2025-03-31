Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $491.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.28 and a 200-day moving average of $532.97.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

