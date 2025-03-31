Colrain Capital LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. Nutrien accounts for 3.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nutrien by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,169 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

