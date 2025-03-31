Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,887 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $124,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $428,820,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $228.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $238.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

