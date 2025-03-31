Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 842,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,401,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

