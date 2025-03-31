Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

