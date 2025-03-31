Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,250 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
JAAA opened at $50.64 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
