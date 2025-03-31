Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

