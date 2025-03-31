Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.75) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Critical Metals had a negative net margin of 5,636.57% and a negative return on equity of 130.81%.

Critical Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

Critical Metals stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Monday. Critical Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.80 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £654,286.55, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.50.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

