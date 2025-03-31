C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,007 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $234.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.87.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

