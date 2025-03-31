iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.