5,345 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 207,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after buying an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

