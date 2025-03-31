Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 2,829 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

