Seven Mile Advisory Sells 43 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Seven Mile Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $267.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

