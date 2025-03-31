Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,612 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Toast were worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $438,301,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,349.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

