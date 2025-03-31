Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 94.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOUT stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.53%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

