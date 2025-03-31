First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $60.03 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.