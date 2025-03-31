Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,984,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 223,036 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 486,262 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 292,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.31 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

