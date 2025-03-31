Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 7,000 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.48 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

