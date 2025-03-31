Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Decreased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,297,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

