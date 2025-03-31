AIA Group Ltd Sells 111,697 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,986 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 111,697 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $52,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its position in SEA by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $130.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

