O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 166,359 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,359 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 275.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after buying an additional 4,851,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

