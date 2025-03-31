Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $264.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,206 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $264,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $256,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 120,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,171,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Visa Stock Down 2.1 %

V stock opened at $342.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day moving average is $315.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

