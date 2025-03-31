D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $933.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $971.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.42. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

