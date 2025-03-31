EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in EQT by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in EQT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

NYSE:EQT opened at $53.07 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

