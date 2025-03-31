Summit Financial LLC Has $39.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.58 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
