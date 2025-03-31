B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 2,936 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $45,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.
Xylem Price Performance
NYSE:XYL opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
