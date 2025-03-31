Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.