B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $29.31 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $364.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.08 and a 200 day moving average of $374.37. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

